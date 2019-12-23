President of the Federated States of Micronesia David Panuelo shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘great friendship’ with Micronesia grows warmer, leaving US with strategic headache in Pacific
- As US financial support expires in 2023, Beijing could ‘loosen the screws’ on regional alliance with lucrative development deals
- Independence vote in Micronesia’s Chuuk state in March could raise the stakes, potentially allowing China access to strategically vital waters
Topic | Pacific nations
