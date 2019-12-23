A lawyer for the family of one of the victims shows the page of Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes’ decision proclaiming a guilty verdict. Photo: Reuters
Maguindanao massacre: how a manservant, a backhoe and a flurry of texts helped convict the Ampatuans
- Last week, a Philippine court jailed 29 members and associates of the powerful Ampatuan clan for life for the 2009 Maguindanao massacre
- The family’s legal team had been convinced their clients would walk free – here we explore three key pieces of evidence that helped secure the convictions
Topic | The Philippines
