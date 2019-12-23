A lawyer for the family of one of the victims shows the page of Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes’ decision proclaiming a guilty verdict. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Maguindanao massacre: how a manservant, a backhoe and a flurry of texts helped convict the Ampatuans

  • Last week, a Philippine court jailed 29 members and associates of the powerful Ampatuan clan for life for the 2009 Maguindanao massacre
  • The family’s legal team had been convinced their clients would walk free – here we explore three key pieces of evidence that helped secure the convictions
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles

Updated: 7:45pm, 23 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A lawyer for the family of one of the victims shows the page of Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes’ decision proclaiming a guilty verdict. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles has written for the SCMP since 1996. A freelance journalist specialising in politics, international relations, business and Muslim rebellion, she has contributed to Reuters, the Economist Intelligence Unit, Daily Mail, Times of London, Radio Netherlands and Asiaweek. She runs the award-winning investigative and opinion blog, raissarobles.com. Her book, Marcos Martial Law: Never Again, a brief history of the dictatorship won the 2017 National Book Awards for Non-Fiction. Her Twitter handle is @raissawriter.