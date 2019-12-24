Attendees react to a speech given by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Howdy Modi Community Summit in Houston, Texas, in September. Photo: Bloomberg
Hindu American divide deepens as protests rage over India’s citizenship law
- On one side stand progressives and pluralists who see Indian PM Narendra Modi as having ‘bigoted’ policies that are tearing the country apart
- Others call such criticism a betrayal of the community, and see the strongman leader of the BJP as the protector of all Hindus
Topic | India
