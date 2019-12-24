Education Ministry sought to have local schools teach khat – a calligraphic form of the Arabic script, or Jawi, used to write the Malay language. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Chinese dissent in Malaysia over Jawi script in schools raises alarm in Mahathir’s government

  • Prime minister warns of ‘chaos’ after Chinese education group announces plan to protest the Arabic script being taught in vernacular schools
  • The government has largely walked back the planned change but concerns about the ‘Islamisation’ of education have been stirred
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 4:22pm, 24 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Education Ministry sought to have local schools teach khat – a calligraphic form of the Arabic script, or Jawi, used to write the Malay language. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE