The Facebook page of a group that matches South Korean men with foreign brides. Photo: Facebook
Vietnamese wives, internet brides bear brunt of ageing Korea’s aversion to immigration

  • As the once insular South Korea turns to immigration to address its falling birth rate, there has been an influx of migrant brides into rural areas
  • Most are from Vietnam, many are found on the internet, and there is increasing revulsion at how they are being treated
Updated: 9:00am, 26 Dec, 2019

