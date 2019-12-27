US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore’s fake news law, denuclearisation in North Korea, South China Sea friction: the 10 stories that rocked Asia in 2019

  • Here are the stories that shook the continent this year, with aftershocks that will be felt long into 2020.
Topic |   Year in Review 2019
SCMP

John Power

Meaghan Tobin

Updated: 11:00am, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a meeting in June 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
John Power

John Power

John Power joined the Post in 2018 after nearly a decade as a journalist in the Asia region. He is a reporter for Asia Desk and This Week in Asia, with a special focus on Korean affairs.

Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin has nearly a decade of experience spanning journalism and public policy in Washington, Taipei and Beijing. For the Post, she covers geopolitics, diplomacy and policy trends in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.