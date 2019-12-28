Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at an October signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The Solomon Islands switched recognition to Beijing – but its largest province still favours Taiwan

  • The September switch is not all rosy, with pro-Taipei sentiment lingering throughout the country, particularly in Malaita
  • The US is interested in funding infrastructure in the province, complicating existing political divisions in the Pacific nation
John Power

Meaghan Tobin

Updated: 9:14am, 28 Dec, 2019

