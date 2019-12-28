A supporter of India’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party holds up a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Looking to 2020 for India, Indonesia, the Koreas and US-China tensions: the expert view

  • Unrest in Hong Kong, tussles between Washington and Beijing over tech and trade, a surge in Hindu nationalism – after the conflict and volatility that marked 2019, Shashi Tharoor and three other commentators offer predictions for trends likely to impact Asia in the year ahead
Topic |   India
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 11:00am, 28 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A supporter of India’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party holds up a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE