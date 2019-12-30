Indian Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are facing multiple challenges as they lead the BJP into 2020, including ongoing protests and local election defeats. Photo: AP
After a torrid December, how will India’s Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the BJP fare in 2020?

  • With at least two major regional elections in 2020, all eyes are on how the BJP will arrest the fallout from the citizenship act and local poll defeats
  • Analysts say the BJP will concentrate on centralising power and a hardened focus on Hindu nationalism
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 10:23am, 30 Dec, 2019

