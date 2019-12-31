Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says globalisation has benefited his country enormously, and that a ‘Singapore turned inward cannot survive’. Photo: AFP
In New Year message, Singapore PM Lee allays globalisation fears as election looms

  • Lee invoked Hong Kong, Chile and France as societies that are ‘under stress’ due to a loss of faith in economic and political systems
  • His designated successor Heng Swee Keat also released a message, saying the Lion City would work to avoid ‘political polarisation and social unrest’
Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 8:37pm, 31 Dec, 2019

Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.