Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says globalisation has benefited his country enormously, and that a ‘Singapore turned inward cannot survive’. Photo: AFP
In New Year message, Singapore PM Lee allays globalisation fears as election looms
- Lee invoked Hong Kong, Chile and France as societies that are ‘under stress’ due to a loss of faith in economic and political systems
- His designated successor Heng Swee Keat also released a message, saying the Lion City would work to avoid ‘political polarisation and social unrest’
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says globalisation has benefited his country enormously, and that a ‘Singapore turned inward cannot survive’. Photo: AFP