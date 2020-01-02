North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began the year with vows to expand Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Elections in Taiwan and Singapore, Kim’s nuclear ambitions, US-China trade war fallout: 20 things to watch in 2020

  • With continuing disputes in the South China Sea, a leadership transition on the cards in Malaysia and no end in sight for the Hong Kong protests, there’s plenty to watch out for this year
Topic |   Taiwan
Meaghan Tobin
Meaghan Tobin

Updated: 9:32pm, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un began the year with vows to expand Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin

Meaghan Tobin has nearly a decade of experience spanning journalism and public policy in Washington, Taipei and Beijing. For the Post, she covers geopolitics, diplomacy and policy trends in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.