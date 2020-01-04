Who does Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi see in the mirror? Illustration: Huy Truong
Modi thinks he is Xi Jinping, but protests show India is not China
- Opposition to India’s new citizenship initiatives challenges the rise of a paramount leader with unprecedented powers
- Attempts to institute a monolithic order run up against India’s political and cultural diversity, and deeply ingrained democratic values
Topic | India
