Who does Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi see in the mirror? Illustration: Huy Truong
Modi thinks he is Xi Jinping, but protests show India is not China

  • Opposition to India’s new citizenship initiatives challenges the rise of a paramount leader with unprecedented powers
  • Attempts to institute a monolithic order run up against India’s political and cultural diversity, and deeply ingrained democratic values
Debasish Roy Chowdhury
Updated: 9:00am, 4 Jan, 2020

