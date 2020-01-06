Officials attend weapons producer PT Dirgantara Indonesia's roll-out of a prototype of the MALE unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV. Photo: Twitter
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Indonesia unveils new drone, with an eye on China’s incursions in South China Sea

  • Indonesia has protested to Beijing over continued illegal fishing and the presence of China’s coastguard off its Natuna Islands
  • A military analyst has questioned why Indonesia is touting a domestic aerial drone when it could have bought one from China for much less
Topic |   Indonesia
Joe Cochrane
Joe Cochrane

Updated: 10:35am, 6 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Officials attend weapons producer PT Dirgantara Indonesia's roll-out of a prototype of the MALE unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
Joe Cochrane

Joe Cochrane

Joe Cochrane is an award-winning Jakarta-based foreign correspondent, editor and former war correspondent.