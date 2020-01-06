Officials attend weapons producer PT Dirgantara Indonesia's roll-out of a prototype of the MALE unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV. Photo: Twitter
Indonesia unveils new drone, with an eye on China’s incursions in South China Sea
- Indonesia has protested to Beijing over continued illegal fishing and the presence of China’s coastguard off its Natuna Islands
- A military analyst has questioned why Indonesia is touting a domestic aerial drone when it could have bought one from China for much less
Topic | Indonesia
Officials attend weapons producer PT Dirgantara Indonesia's roll-out of a prototype of the MALE unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV. Photo: Twitter