The assassination of Soleimani has cast a shadow over Japan’s deployment of a warship to the Middle East. Photo: AP Photo
Trump’s strike on Soleimani: Japan’s Shinzo Abe embarrassed, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un laughing: analysts
- Assassination ends Tokyo’s efforts to mediate between Iran and US, but it can’t afford to cancel scheduled warship deployment, experts say
- Meanwhile, North Korea has a chance to test how much trouble Trump can handle at one time
Topic | Donald Trump
The assassination of Soleimani has cast a shadow over Japan’s deployment of a warship to the Middle East. Photo: AP Photo