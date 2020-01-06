The assassination of Soleimani has cast a shadow over Japan’s deployment of a warship to the Middle East. Photo: AP Photo
Trump’s strike on Soleimani: Japan’s Shinzo Abe embarrassed, North Korea’s Kim Jong-un laughing: analysts

  • Assassination ends Tokyo’s efforts to mediate between Iran and US, but it can’t afford to cancel scheduled warship deployment, experts say
  • Meanwhile, North Korea has a chance to test how much trouble Trump can handle at one time
Topic |   Donald Trump
Julian Ryall
Updated: 3:02pm, 6 Jan, 2020

