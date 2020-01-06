Jho Low, the fugitive financier accused of masterminding the 1MDB scandal. File photo
Malaysia’s The Edge challenges Jho Low, accuses Singapore’s Straits Times of aiding ‘spin’ over 1MDB role
- Business paper gives scathing response to interview it accuses of being ‘nonsensical spin’
- The two newspapers have long been at loggerheads over their reporting on the scandal, in which billions of ringgit were siphoned out of a state fund
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Jho Low, the fugitive financier accused of masterminding the 1MDB scandal. File photo