Singapore’s national flag is seen on the roof of the Parliament House. The country’s information minister has defended tough new measures to combat “fake news”. Photo: AFP
Singapore defends fake news law, saying it’s a ‘coincidence’ that politicians targeted
- The new Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) has been invoked four times, primarily on opposition figures
- Critics of Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party are worried it could be used to stifle dissent ahead of an impending election
