Activists of the Youth Forum for Kashmir burn an Indian flag with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Human Rights Day. Photo: AFP
Beaten, stripped, lips sewn up: a bleak year for human rights in Kashmir
- Watchdog releases report detailing allegations of shocking rights abuses in Indian administered Kashmir
- Of 368 people killed, 80 were civilians
