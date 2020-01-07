A reef in the South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have overlapping claims. Photo: AFP
Officials from Philippines, China to meet on stalled South China Sea joint oil exploration deal: senator
- Foreign affairs and energy officials from Beijing and Manila are looking to break the impasse on the deal, according to Senator Erwin Gatchalian
- Negotiations had foundered over which country’s laws should govern exploration activities in the Reed Bank, where they have overlapping claims
Topic | South China Sea
