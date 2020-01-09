Singapore must hold its next general election by April 2021. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore elections: if not in the year’s first quarter, could polls be as late as September?

  • Four months after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced a panel to review election boundaries, there is no clear indication when Singaporeans will be voting
  • While the ruling People’s Action Party may still spring a surprise with the date of the polls, the Lion City’s opposition says they will not be caught off guard
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

Updated: 8:18am, 9 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore must hold its next general election by April 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim is a journalist based in Singapore who covers politics, financial and defence news.