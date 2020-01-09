A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
India bans Malaysian palm oil as diplomatic rift widens

  • The move appears to be retaliation for Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s recent comments on Kashmir and a new Indian citizenship law
  • India is Malaysia’s biggest palm oil customer, importing US$1.3 billion worth in 2018 and accounting for 28 per cent of the latter’s palm oil exports last year
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 4:46pm, 9 Jan, 2020

