A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
India bans Malaysian palm oil as diplomatic rift widens
- The move appears to be retaliation for Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s recent comments on Kashmir and a new Indian citizenship law
- India is Malaysia’s biggest palm oil customer, importing US$1.3 billion worth in 2018 and accounting for 28 per cent of the latter’s palm oil exports last year
