Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects troops during his visit to the Natuna Islands on January 8. Photo: AP
Friends again? Chinese fishing vessels in spat with Indonesia leave Natunas
- Army reconnaissance shows the Chinese ships have left waters around the islands, located in the South China Sea off the coast of Borneo
- Jakarta and Beijing on Wednesday said escalating maritime tensions will not affect Chinese investment in the Southeast Asian nation
Topic | South China Sea
Indonesian President Joko Widodo inspects troops during his visit to the Natuna Islands on January 8. Photo: AP