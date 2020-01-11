Anti-China protesters wave Vietnamese flags and shout slogans in front of the Chinese embassy in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Can Vietnam unite Asean against Beijing’s South China Sea claims?
- Its economic might has made many Southeast Asian nations reluctant to challenge Beijing, amid fears they might antagonise a major trading partner
- But Hanoi now has new-found influence, as well as special historical relationships it can leverage, to help implement a rules-based order
