Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen attends a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) campaign rally in Taipei ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Photo: AP
As Taiwan votes, will there be any shift in ties with Indonesia?

  • Tsai Ing-wen has used her New Southbound Policy to strengthen relations with 18 countries, including Indonesia
  • But analysts say it has been hamstrung by the One China policy, leading to questions about its future shape if Tsai wins or loses the election
Randy Mulyanto
Updated: 9:20am, 11 Jan, 2020

Randy Mulyanto is a Taipei-based freelance journalist. His work has appeared in Al Jazeera, BBC, Lowy Institute's The Interpreter, and Vice.