Ties between neighbours South Korea and Japan are at an all-time low. Photo: AP
As South Korean courts chase Japanese firms for wartime claims, will Abe retaliate?
- South Korea’s Supreme Court is moving to liquidate the seized assets of Japanese firms that have ignored rulings to compensate forced labourers
- With Tokyo not likely to sit idly by if its companies’ assets are handed out to Korean plaintiffs, analysts warn of further tensions
