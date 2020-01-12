Ties between neighbours South Korea and Japan are at an all-time low. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As South Korean courts chase Japanese firms for wartime claims, will Abe retaliate?

  • South Korea’s Supreme Court is moving to liquidate the seized assets of Japanese firms that have ignored rulings to compensate forced labourers
  • With Tokyo not likely to sit idly by if its companies’ assets are handed out to Korean plaintiffs, analysts warn of further tensions
Topic |   South Korea
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:10am, 12 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Ties between neighbours South Korea and Japan are at an all-time low. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.