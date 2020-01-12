Filipino workers arrive at Manila International Airport after a flight from Kuwait. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia

US-Iran tensions: the Filipino migrant workers in Middle East for whom leaving is not an option

  • As the Philippines scrambles to evacuate its workers from the Middle East, many face a quandary: they can’t afford to go
  • Many others among the four million in the region are there illegally
The Philippines
Juanito Concepcion
Updated: 12:30pm, 12 Jan, 2020

