Filipino workers arrive at Manila International Airport after a flight from Kuwait. Photo: AFP
US-Iran tensions: the Filipino migrant workers in Middle East for whom leaving is not an option
- As the Philippines scrambles to evacuate its workers from the Middle East, many face a quandary: they can’t afford to go
- Many others among the four million in the region are there illegally
