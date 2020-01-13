South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s government has been accused of sidelining human rights in his quest to forge positive relations with North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea under scrutiny amid doubts over role in release of North Koreans held in Vietnam
- Sources say South Korea did not want to get involved in securing the release of a group of North Korean defectors from Vietnam last month
- President Moon Jae-in’s administration has been accused of sidelining human rights to forge positive relations with Pyongyang
Topic | South Korea
South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s government has been accused of sidelining human rights in his quest to forge positive relations with North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE