Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen celebrates after her landslide victory over pro-Beijing candidate Han Kuo-yu in presidential elections on January 11. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Japan welcomes Taiwan’s election result, Abe also wary of upsetting Beijing
- Japan has described Taiwan as a ‘special friend’ but PM Shinzo Abe is walking a tightrope as he strengthens ties with mainland China
- Taiwanese people, especially younger generations, have a soft spot for Japan, which has for decades been a welcoming and supportive neighbour
Topic | Japan
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen celebrates after her landslide victory over pro-Beijing candidate Han Kuo-yu in presidential elections on January 11. Photo: EPA-EFE