Workers protest in Jakarta over Indonesia’s new labour law. Photo: Muhammad Rusmadi
Indonesia’s labour unions protest in street against Omnibus jobs law they say will cut minimum wage
- Workers brave forecasts of torrential rain to gather outside House of Representatives
- Joko Widodo’s government says law is needed to attract investment and boost job growth; workers fear it will take away their rights
