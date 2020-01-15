An Iranian woman with a photo of General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in a US air strike. Photo: Reuters
Missile attacks on US bases weren’t Iran’s real revenge on Trump. This is

  • Tehran’s apparent ‘standing down’ does not mean the books are closed on Trump’s assassination of General Qassem Soleimani
  • The lull may signify the ‘drinking of a cup of poison’
Updated: 5:00am, 15 Jan, 2020

Asif Shuja is a Senior Research Fellow at the Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore, who specialises in Iranian affairs.