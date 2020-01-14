Hun Sen is known as a ruthless, wily political calculator. Photo: Reuters
Cambodia’s Hun Sen has ruled for 35 years – is he looking to shore up his dynasty?
- Critics say his political longevity has been won through murder, repression and corruption, but supporters point to relative peace and prosperity
- The prime minister is widely thought to harbour ambitions of passing power to one of his sons, mostly likely to de facto military chief Hun Manet
