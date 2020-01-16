The national flags of various countries attending the 35th Asean Summit in Bangkok on November 4, 2019. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia unsure of the value of Asean, poll by Singapore think tank shows
- A survey by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak institute shows 75 per cent of respondents do not feel tangible benefits from the regional bloc
- Political instability and climate change issues were major concerns, along with fears of being caught up in the power struggle between the US and China
Topic | Asean
The national flags of various countries attending the 35th Asean Summit in Bangkok on November 4, 2019. Photo: AFP