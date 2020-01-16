The US’ loss of influence in the region has been attributed to a “strong trust deficit”, according to researchers from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia’s anxiety and disillusionment with US and China deepen: poll by Singapore think tank

  • Over 50 per cent of respondents to the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak institute’s annual survey see Beijing as the region’s most influential power – and most are worried
  • Meanwhile, 47 per cent have little to no confidence in Washington as a reliable strategic partner and provider of regional security
Topic |   Asean
Dewey Sim
Updated: 5:42am, 16 Jan, 2020

