The University of Tokyo says Shohei Ohsawa “grossly damaged” its honour and reputation. Photo: Shutterstock
In Japan, University of Tokyo fires AI professor over ‘will not hire Chinese’ tweet
- Artificial intelligence researcher Shohei Ohsawa also said ‘lower-class citizens who do not understand Japanese’ were speaking out against him
- His dismissal has sparked heated debate on Twitter, where users are alleging the university’s campus is ‘full of Chinese spies’
Topic | Japan
The University of Tokyo says Shohei Ohsawa “grossly damaged” its honour and reputation. Photo: Shutterstock