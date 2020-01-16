The University of Tokyo says Shohei Ohsawa “grossly damaged” its honour and reputation. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In Japan, University of Tokyo fires AI professor over ‘will not hire Chinese’ tweet

  • Artificial intelligence researcher Shohei Ohsawa also said ‘lower-class citizens who do not understand Japanese’ were speaking out against him
  • His dismissal has sparked heated debate on Twitter, where users are alleging the university’s campus is ‘full of Chinese spies’
Topic |   Japan
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:30pm, 16 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The University of Tokyo says Shohei Ohsawa “grossly damaged” its honour and reputation. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE