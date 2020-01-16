The emergence of China in recent years has propelled Gulf elites to become “think about it as a potential model for success for governance”, according to an expert. Photo: EPA
Look to Japan and China: can the Middle East learn from East Asia’s success story?
- Education systems and effective systems of authority are among the areas that could be adopted, according to experts at the Middle East Institute’s annual conference
- However, they point out that differences in governance are potential roadblocks to successful emulation
Topic | Middle East
