Where Malaysia’s diversity was once seen as a source of strength, now “differences are used as a source of conflict”, says an expert. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s biggest threat for 2020 is ‘political and terrorist radicalisation’, experts warn

  • Malaysian politics is currently polarising and creating ‘extreme views’, says Ahmad El-Muhammady of International Islamic University Malaysia
  • Race and religion have also dominated discourse in recent times, raising the spectre of violent civil unrest, while the threat of terrorism remains
Amy Chew
Updated: 11:56am, 17 Jan, 2020

