Where Malaysia’s diversity was once seen as a source of strength, now “differences are used as a source of conflict”, says an expert. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s biggest threat for 2020 is ‘political and terrorist radicalisation’, experts warn
- Malaysian politics is currently polarising and creating ‘extreme views’, says Ahmad El-Muhammady of International Islamic University Malaysia
- Race and religion have also dominated discourse in recent times, raising the spectre of violent civil unrest, while the threat of terrorism remains
