Some 60,000 new jobs had been created in Singapore between 2015 and 2018, according to the city state’s trade minister. Photo: AFP
In Singapore, academics and opposition press the PAP to be less wary over releasing data
- A clash over employment data between Pritam Singh from the Workers’ Party and trade minister Chan Chun Sing has led to calls for greater transparency
- While critics say the People’s Action Party does not want to dance to the opposition’s tune, the government says it will work with researchers asking ‘good questions’
Topic | Singapore
Some 60,000 new jobs had been created in Singapore between 2015 and 2018, according to the city state’s trade minister. Photo: AFP