Filipino workers arrive at Manila International Airport after a flight from Kuwait. Photo: AFP
Filipino domestic helpers who fled cruel Saudi Arabian employers caught in a quagmire

  • Workers who returned home after escaping harsh working conditions in the Middle Eastern nation face bureaucratic hurdles to claim a government grant
  • A low-interest loan scheme to support the returnees offers hope, but some are put off by its strict lending rules
Juanito Concepcion
Updated: 8:00am, 19 Jan, 2020

