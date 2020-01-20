Chinese tourists heading to the Philippines over the Lunar New Year period face new visa restrictions. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippines changes visa rules for Chinese travellers ahead of Lunar New Year after spike in crime blamed on mainlanders

  • New restrictions on temporary visit visas follow a rise in crime linked to overseas gambling industry
  • Rules limit length of stay and require applicants to provide flight details and proof of accommodation
Topic |   Lunar New Year
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 2:18pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese tourists heading to the Philippines over the Lunar New Year period face new visa restrictions. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles has written for the SCMP since 1996. A freelance journalist specialising in politics, international relations, business and Muslim rebellion, she has contributed to Reuters, the Economist Intelligence Unit, Daily Mail, Times of London, Radio Netherlands and Asiaweek. She runs the award-winning investigative and opinion blog, raissarobles.com. Her book, Marcos Martial Law: Never Again, a brief history of the dictatorship won the 2017 National Book Awards for Non-Fiction. Her Twitter handle is @raissawriter.