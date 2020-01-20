Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii speaks at the party's 28th convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in which he criticised the Communist Party of China. Photo: Kyodo
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Chinese Communist Party’s ‘chauvinism’ a threat to peace: Japanese counterpart

  • Japan’s Communist Party is distancing itself from the CCP ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tokyo this year
  • The JCP condemned human rights abuses and ‘hegemonism’ in the East China Sea and South China Sea
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:51pm, 20 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii speaks at the party's 28th convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in which he criticised the Communist Party of China. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall never expected to still be in Japan 24 years after he first arrived, but he quickly realised its advantages over his native London. He lives in Yokohama with his wife and children and writes for publications around the world.