Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii speaks at the party's 28th convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in which he criticised the Communist Party of China. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Communist Party’s ‘chauvinism’ a threat to peace: Japanese counterpart
- Japan’s Communist Party is distancing itself from the CCP ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tokyo this year
- The JCP condemned human rights abuses and ‘hegemonism’ in the East China Sea and South China Sea
Topic | Japan
Japanese Communist Party leader Kazuo Shii speaks at the party's 28th convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, in which he criticised the Communist Party of China. Photo: Kyodo