Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing. Photo: Jacky Ho for the IPS
Singapore’s next challenge is to defy the odds of history: 4G leaders
- The Lion City’s ruling People’s Action Party has been in government for 61 years, yet experts say it cannot take power for granted
- Comparisons to Hong Kong are dismissed: ‘In Singapore, if you’re really alienated, if you’re really angry you can throw out the PAP’
