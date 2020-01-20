Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing. Photo: Jacky Ho for the IPS
Singapore’s next challenge is to defy the odds of history: 4G leaders

  • The Lion City’s ruling People’s Action Party has been in government for 61 years, yet experts say it cannot take power for granted
  • Comparisons to Hong Kong are dismissed: ‘In Singapore, if you’re really alienated, if you’re really angry you can throw out the PAP’
Kok Xinghui
Updated: 8:56pm, 20 Jan, 2020

