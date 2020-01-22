A former Hong Kong police detective says the force has used Cellebrite’s data-extraction technology for about seven years. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong protests: did police use Israel’s Cellebrite hacking tech to crack protesters’ smartphones?
- Former Hong Kong police detective says the force has used the company’s data-extraction technology for about seven years
- Disclosure may explain how investigators got around smartphone security features to gather evidence against protesters
