A former Hong Kong police detective says the force has used Cellebrite’s data-extraction technology for about seven years. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong protests: did police use Israel’s Cellebrite hacking tech to crack protesters’ smartphones?

  • Former Hong Kong police detective says the force has used the company’s data-extraction technology for about seven years
  • Disclosure may explain how investigators got around smartphone security features to gather evidence against protesters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
John Power
Updated: 3:33pm, 22 Jan, 2020

