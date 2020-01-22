Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has accused the Japanese authorities of “hostage justice” during his detention. Photo: DPA
Japan wants Britain to extradite three suspects, amid Ghosn’s accusations of unfair treatment
- The former Nissan chairman says Japanese authorities contravened his human rights, including questioning him without a lawyer present
- The case and others like it has put Tokyo’s treatment of foreign criminal suspects under the microscope
Topic | Japan
