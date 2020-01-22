Li Shengwu, nephew of Singapore’s prime minister, who faces contempt of court proceedings. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore PM’s estranged nephew Li Shengwu will not ‘participate’ in contempt case, will unfriend cousin on Facebook

  • The Harvard University assistant economics professor faces charges over Facebook comments about Singapore’s judiciary system
  • He has vowed not to take part in a case against him by the Attorney General’s Chambers, but legal expert says defendants don’t get to choose
Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

Updated: 7:30pm, 22 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Li Shengwu, nephew of Singapore’s prime minister, who faces contempt of court proceedings. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim is a journalist based in Singapore who covers politics, financial and defence news.