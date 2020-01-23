The Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro ‘Teddy Boy’ Locsin Jr: the anti-diplomat. Photo: EPA-EFE
Back Hitler, bash Mao: the tweets of Philippine foreign secretary Teddy Locsin make Trump look diplomatic
- Foreign secretary Teodoro ‘Teddy Boy’ Locsin Jr is a key figure in Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘pivot’ from the United States to China
- But as his Twitter feed shows, the country’s top diplomat is not one for diplomacy
Topic | Twitter
The Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro ‘Teddy Boy’ Locsin Jr: the anti-diplomat. Photo: EPA-EFE