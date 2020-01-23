This footage, previously released to the Post by the British Ministry of Defence, shows the two warships narrowly avoiding a collision. The US Navy this week provided the Post with previously unseen footage that experts said appeared to show Chinese sailors preparing for a collision. Photo: British Ministry of Defence
Exclusive: US Navy footage of warships’ near collision in South China Sea
- New footage of a 2018 encounter between a Chinese and US warship has been released to the Post following a freedom of information request
- Experts say it appears to show the Chinese PLA crew preparing for a collision
