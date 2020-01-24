Philip Jacobson, an award-winning editor for the environmental science news outlet Mongabay, has been arrested in Indonesia. Photo: Mongabay
Indonesia’s arrest of US journalist Philip Jacobson sparks outcry over press freedom
- The 30-year-old has reported on environmental and corruption issues in the Southeast Asian nation since 2011
- Rights groups and media organisations have condemned the case amid concerns his arrest had more to do with his work than alleged visa violations
Topic | Indonesia
