Philip Jacobson, an award-winning editor for the environmental science news outlet Mongabay, has been arrested in Indonesia. Photo: Mongabay
Indonesia’s arrest of US journalist Philip Jacobson sparks outcry over press freedom

  • The 30-year-old has reported on environmental and corruption issues in the Southeast Asian nation since 2011
  • Rights groups and media organisations have condemned the case amid concerns his arrest had more to do with his work than alleged visa violations
Meaghan Tobin
Meaghan Tobin

Updated: 8:00am, 24 Jan, 2020

Meaghan Tobin has nearly a decade of experience spanning journalism and public policy in Washington, Taipei and Beijing. For the Post, she covers geopolitics, diplomacy and policy trends in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.