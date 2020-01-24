Lawyers for Liberty has argued in the Malaysian High Court that Singapore’s anti-fake news law is a violation of fundamental human rights and cannot be enforced in Malaysia. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian watchdog that accused Singapore of ‘brutal’ execution methods challenges fake news law
- Singapore this week invoked its fake news law against a Malaysian organisation which highlighted its ‘brutal’ execution methods
- Lawyers for Liberty argued Singapore was trying to extend its laws to Malaysia and crack down on its freedom of speech
