Lawyers for Liberty has argued in the Malaysian High Court that Singapore’s anti-fake news law is a violation of fundamental human rights and cannot be enforced in Malaysia. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian watchdog that accused Singapore of ‘brutal’ execution methods challenges fake news law

  • Singapore this week invoked its fake news law against a Malaysian organisation which highlighted its ‘brutal’ execution methods
  • Lawyers for Liberty argued Singapore was trying to extend its laws to Malaysia and crack down on its freedom of speech
Tashny Sukumaran
Updated: 4:00pm, 24 Jan, 2020

