Rohingya refugees are seen in a camp in Bangladesh. The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Rohingya Muslim population from persecution and atrocities. Photo: Reuters
What if Myanmar refuses to comply with ICJ ruling on Rohingya Muslims?
- The International Court of Justice has ordered Myanmar to protect its Rohingya Muslims and take part in a genocide inquiry
- But there are fears of revenge attacks and of Myanmar covering up atrocities as the court did not order that UN investigators be allowed into Rakhine state
