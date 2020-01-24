Rohingya refugees are seen in a camp in Bangladesh. The International Court of Justice on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Rohingya Muslim population from persecution and atrocities. Photo: Reuters
What if Myanmar refuses to comply with ICJ ruling on Rohingya Muslims?

  • The International Court of Justice has ordered Myanmar to protect its Rohingya Muslims and take part in a genocide inquiry
  • But there are fears of revenge attacks and of Myanmar covering up atrocities as the court did not order that UN investigators be allowed into Rakhine state
Updated: 7:05pm, 24 Jan, 2020

