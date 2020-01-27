A nurse and a visitor at Singapore General Hospital. The island nation has confirmed four cases of the coronavirus, all of which are travellers from Wuhan. Photo: EPA
Singapore expects economy to be hit by Wuhan virus, is now screening every flight landing at Changi Airport
- The island nation says it is considering measures to support the tourism industry, including property tax rebates and a workers’ levy reduction
- It is also bracing for more imported cases of the virus, while students and school staff who returned from China recently will be given a 14-day leave of absence
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
