Passengers from Guangzhou, China, arriving at immigration in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. Photo: EPA
Wuhan coronavirus: Duterte under pressure to ban Chinese tourists after Philippines confirms first infection

  • Country reports first confirmed case one day after another suspected victim died in hospital
  • Politicians and doctors are among those leading calls for a temporary ban on all travel to and from China
Raissa Robles
Updated: 8:32pm, 30 Jan, 2020

Raissa Robles has written for the SCMP since 1996. A freelance journalist specialising in politics, international relations, business and Muslim rebellion, she has contributed to Reuters, the Economist Intelligence Unit, Daily Mail, Times of London, Radio Netherlands and Asiaweek. She runs the award-winning investigative and opinion blog, raissarobles.com. Her book, Marcos Martial Law: Never Again, a brief history of the dictatorship won the 2017 National Book Awards for Non-Fiction. Her Twitter handle is @raissawriter.